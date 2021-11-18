Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.14.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PERI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Perion Network from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Perion Network from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Perion Network from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on Perion Network from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Perion Network from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC purchased a new position in Perion Network in the first quarter valued at about $18,148,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Perion Network in the third quarter valued at about $16,482,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its stake in Perion Network by 882.6% in the third quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 906,608 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,862,000 after purchasing an additional 814,344 shares in the last quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Perion Network in the second quarter worth about $14,380,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Perion Network by 14.0% in the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 516,085 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,941,000 after buying an additional 63,560 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PERI traded down $1.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $25.89. The company had a trading volume of 17,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 918,211. The stock has a market cap of $904.88 million, a PE ratio of 31.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.84. Perion Network has a 1-year low of $7.36 and a 1-year high of $33.09.

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $121.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.90 million. Perion Network had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 6.84%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Perion Network will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Perion Network Ltd. is a global technology company, which engages in the provision of advertising solutions to brands and publishers through innovative platforms. It is committed to providing data-driven execution, from high-impact ad formats to branded search and a unified social and mobile programmatic platform.

