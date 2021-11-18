Kasikornbank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:KPCPY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Kasikornbank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:KPCPY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a decrease of 44.0% from the October 14th total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS KPCPY traded up $0.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $18.11. 32,580 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,037. Kasikornbank Public has a 12-month low of $12.13 and a 12-month high of $19.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.43 and a 200-day moving average of $15.19.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $0.3823 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 7th. This is an increase from Kasikornbank Public’s previous dividend of $0.33. This represents a yield of 2.51%.

Kasikornbank Public Co Ltd. engages in the commercial banking, securities, and other related businesses. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Business, Retail Business, Treasury and Capital Markets Business, Muangthai Group Holding Businesses, and Others. The Corporate Business segment provides financial products and services to the high net worth individuals, government and state enterprises, and financial institutions.

