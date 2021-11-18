Dover Motorsports, Inc. (NYSE:DVD) Short Interest Down 45.9% in October

Dover Motorsports, Inc. (NYSE:DVD) was the target of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a drop of 45.9% from the October 14th total of 9,800 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 111,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Dover Motorsports by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 645,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 5,796 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dover Motorsports by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 265,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 11,100 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Dover Motorsports in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Dover Motorsports by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 934,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,103,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dover Motorsports by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 223,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 37,667 shares during the period. 20.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:DVD remained flat at $$3.59 during trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 454,874. The company has a market cap of $130.75 million, a PE ratio of 22.44 and a beta of 0.80. Dover Motorsports has a 1-year low of $1.75 and a 1-year high of $3.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.43.

Dover Motorsports (NYSE:DVD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Dover Motorsports had a net margin of 24.86% and a return on equity of 8.06%. The company had revenue of $1.24 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. Dover Motorsports’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.86%.

Dover Motorsports Company Profile

Dover Motorsports, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the marketing and promotion of motorsports entertainment. It also owns and operates Dover International Speedway and Nashville Superspeedway. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Dover, DE.

