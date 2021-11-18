Petrogress, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PGAS) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Petrogress, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PGAS) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 21,200 shares, a decrease of 44.9% from the October 14th total of 38,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 177,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
OTCMKTS:PGAS remained flat at $$0.05 during trading hours on Thursday. 7,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 575,606. Petrogress has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.07.
About Petrogress
