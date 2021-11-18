Petrogress, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PGAS) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Petrogress, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PGAS) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 21,200 shares, a decrease of 44.9% from the October 14th total of 38,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 177,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:PGAS remained flat at $$0.05 during trading hours on Thursday. 7,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 575,606. Petrogress has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.07.

Get Petrogress alerts:

About Petrogress

Petrogress, Inc is an integrated energy company, engaged in the downstream and midstream sectors of the energy industry. It operates through the following segments: Commodities and Other (C&O) and Hires & Freights (H&F). The C&O segment involves in storing, distributing, and marketing crude oil, gas oil, and refined petroleum products, and also includes retailing sales of its gas stations and rest areas, terminals, and refined logistics.

Further Reading: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Petrogress Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petrogress and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.