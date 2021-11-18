Destination XL Group (OTCMKTS:DXLG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Destination XL Group (OTCMKTS:DXLG) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.13, Yahoo Finance reports. Destination XL Group had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 137.94%.

Shares of OTCMKTS DXLG traded down $0.45 during trading on Thursday, hitting $8.40. The stock had a trading volume of 2,104,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 503,893. Destination XL Group has a 12 month low of $0.19 and a 12 month high of $9.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $533.82 million, a PE ratio of 53.75 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.91.

Several research firms recently commented on DXLG. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Destination XL Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Destination XL Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Destination XL Group from a “d-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th.

In other Destination XL Group news, SVP Francis C. Chane sold 6,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total transaction of $56,669.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Francis C. Chane sold 24,368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total transaction of $195,187.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 223,739 shares of company stock valued at $1,659,357. Company insiders own 20.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Destination XL Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,541,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Destination XL Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,233,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Destination XL Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $335,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Destination XL Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Destination XL Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Institutional investors own 12.26% of the company’s stock.

Destination XL Group, Inc engages in the retail of specialty products. It offers shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, activewear, suiting, underwear and lounge, shoes, and accessories. It distributes its products under the following brand names: Destination X, DXL, DXL Men’s Apparel, DXL Outlets, Casual Male XL, and Casual Male XL Outlets.

