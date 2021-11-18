Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Copart had a net margin of 34.78% and a return on equity of 28.62%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share.

CPRT traded down $2.17 on Thursday, hitting $155.00. The company had a trading volume of 56,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 698,514. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $147.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $139.30. Copart has a 12-month low of $101.92 and a 12-month high of $161.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a current ratio of 4.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.05 and a beta of 1.05.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Securities raised their price target on Copart from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Barrington Research restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Copart in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Truist lifted their target price on Copart from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Copart from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Copart has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.40.

In other Copart news, CEO A Jayson Adair sold 170,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.20, for a total value of $25,024,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 11.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Copart stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 13.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 585,925 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,539 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.25% of Copart worth $77,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Copart Company Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

