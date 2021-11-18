Lambda Hits Market Cap of $16.68 Million (LAMB)

Lambda (CURRENCY:LAMB) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 18th. During the last seven days, Lambda has traded 12% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Lambda coin can now be purchased for $0.0115 or 0.00000020 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Lambda has a total market capitalization of $16.68 million and $4.01 million worth of Lambda was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000906 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001724 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.08 or 0.00046700 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002628 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $126.60 or 0.00218308 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50.99 or 0.00087934 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00006450 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Lambda Profile

Lambda (LAMB) is a coin. Its launch date was August 28th, 2016. Lambda’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,446,649,980 coins. Lambda’s official message board is medium.com/@Lambdaim . Lambda’s official Twitter account is @Lambdaim and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Lambda is www.lambda.im

According to CryptoCompare, “Unlike most blockchain applications, Lambda is a data storage infrastructure for blockchains, with its own chains for charging, transactions, encryption, and access control. LAMBs, the native tokens of the Lambda project, create memory and storage resources that consume nodes. On the Lambda platform, tradable resources mainly refer to the ability to access formatted data. The fast access capability is a combination of the storage capacity of the hard disk and the memory size. “

Buying and Selling Lambda

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lambda directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lambda should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lambda using one of the exchanges listed above.

