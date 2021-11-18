Kineko (KKO) Price Hits $1.03 on Top Exchanges

Kineko (CURRENCY:KKO) traded up 3.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 18th. One Kineko coin can currently be purchased for $1.03 or 0.00001771 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Kineko has a total market cap of $9.59 million and approximately $949,778.00 worth of Kineko was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Kineko has traded 71.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001726 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001813 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.03 or 0.00069025 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.35 or 0.00069576 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.50 or 0.00090537 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $58,051.16 or 1.00105897 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,035.36 or 0.06958755 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Kineko Profile

Kineko’s total supply is 50,027,060 coins and its circulating supply is 9,334,291 coins. Kineko’s official Twitter account is @KinekoDefi

Buying and Selling Kineko

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kineko directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kineko should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kineko using one of the exchanges listed above.

