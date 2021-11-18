BitTube Price Tops $0.0044 on Major Exchanges (TUBE)

BitTube (CURRENCY:TUBE) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 18th. One BitTube coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0044 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges. BitTube has a total market capitalization of $1.44 million and approximately $8,315.00 worth of BitTube was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, BitTube has traded 15.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $229.46 or 0.00395691 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000879 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000484 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0838 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitTube Coin Profile

BitTube (TUBE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. BitTube’s total supply is 327,460,858 coins. The Reddit community for BitTube is /r/ipbcoin . BitTube’s official website is coin.bit.tube . BitTube’s official Twitter account is @BitTubeApp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTube is a decentralized media platform that allows users to monetize their content and freedom of speech. TUBE is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNote algorithm. “

Buying and Selling BitTube

