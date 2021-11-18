USDK (USDK) Trading Up 0.5% Over Last Week

USDK (CURRENCY:USDK) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 18th. USDK has a market capitalization of $28.73 million and $272.79 million worth of USDK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One USDK coin can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00001732 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, USDK has traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001726 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001813 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.03 or 0.00069025 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.35 or 0.00069576 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.50 or 0.00090537 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58,051.16 or 1.00105897 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,035.36 or 0.06958755 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

USDK Profile

USDK’s launch date was May 17th, 2019. USDK’s total supply is 28,600,072 coins. USDK’s official website is www.oklink.com . USDK’s official Twitter account is @OKLink and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “USDK is an ERC-20 stablecoin co-developed by OKLink, a blockchain technology company, and Prime Trust, a US-licensed trust company. Every USDK is backed by 1 USD from the Prime Trust Special Account. With a guaranteed 1:1 conversion rate between USDK and USD, the monetary value is 100% reserved. Also, an audit firm will provide monthly reports for maximum transparency to the public. “

