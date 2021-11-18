Analysts Set Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF) PT at $48.68

Shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $61.06.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BOWFF shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$51.00 to C$57.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Desjardins boosted their target price on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$55.00 to C$62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$60.00 to C$63.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$51.25 to C$59.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$54.00 to C$63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday.

BOWFF stock traded down $1.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $43.90. 5,022 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,180. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.02 and a quick ratio of 0.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.44. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $25.08 and a 12 month high of $45.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.83 and a beta of 1.49.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the acquisition, refurbishment, management, ownership, and development of multi-family residential communities. It offers residential units located in Alberta, Saskatchewan, Ontario, and Quebec. The company was founded by Sam Kolias and Van Kolias in 1984 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

