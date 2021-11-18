$287.60 Million in Sales Expected for Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) will post $287.60 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Astec Industries’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $293.30 million and the lowest is $281.91 million. Astec Industries posted sales of $238.90 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 20.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Astec Industries will report full year sales of $1.12 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.12 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.24 billion to $1.25 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Astec Industries.

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $267.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.16 million. Astec Industries had a return on equity of 6.84% and a net margin of 3.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ASTE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Astec Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Sidoti upgraded Astec Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $65.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.25.

Shares of ASTE traded down $1.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $70.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,776. The business has a fifty day moving average of $56.81 and a 200 day moving average of $60.36. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.44 and a beta of 1.33. Astec Industries has a 1 year low of $50.29 and a 1 year high of $80.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. This is a positive change from Astec Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. Astec Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.95%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Astec Industries by 129.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 24,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,309,000 after buying an additional 13,734 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Astec Industries by 23.8% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 5,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its position in Astec Industries by 257.0% during the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 14,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $754,000 after buying an additional 10,090 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Astec Industries by 491.7% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 19,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after buying an additional 16,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Astec Industries during the third quarter worth $27,000. 91.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Astec Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of equipment and components for the infrastructure, and aggregate and mining industries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions, Material Solutions, and Corporate. The Infrastructure Solutions segment markets line of asphalt plants and related components, asphalt pavers, screeds, milling machines, material transfer vehicles, stabilizers, and related ancillary equipment.

