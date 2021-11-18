-$0.08 EPS Expected for NextDecade Co. (NASDAQ:NEXT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that NextDecade Co. (NASDAQ:NEXT) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.08) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for NextDecade’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.09) and the highest is ($0.07). NextDecade posted earnings of ($0.05) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 60%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, March 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NextDecade will report full-year earnings of ($0.34) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.38) to ($0.29). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.46) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover NextDecade.

NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised NextDecade from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEXT. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NextDecade by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 19,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextDecade in the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of NextDecade by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 772,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,146,000 after purchasing an additional 219,867 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NextDecade by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 41,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 3,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of NextDecade by 12,069.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,759,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,452,000 after purchasing an additional 3,728,811 shares during the last quarter. 75.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:NEXT traded down $0.18 on Thursday, hitting $3.90. 23,062 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,357,126. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.26 and its 200 day moving average is $3.20. The company has a market capitalization of $482.94 million, a PE ratio of -14.41 and a beta of 0.23. NextDecade has a 1-year low of $1.65 and a 1-year high of $6.13.

NextDecade

NextDecade Corp. is a development company.

