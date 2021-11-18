$0.23 EPS Expected for Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) will announce earnings of $0.23 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Adaptimmune Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.71 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.26). Adaptimmune Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.24) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 195.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Adaptimmune Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.69) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.03) to ($0.06). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.99) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.07) to ($0.94). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Adaptimmune Therapeutics.

Get Adaptimmune Therapeutics alerts:

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.04). Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 53.31% and a negative net margin of 2,499.92%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.23) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ADAP shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Adaptimmune Therapeutics from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. SVB Leerink reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Jonestrading reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.96.

Shares of ADAP stock traded down $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $4.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 834,843. Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.37 and a 12-month high of $7.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.70.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADAP. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 310.6% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 6,610 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 403.0% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,729 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 4,590 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 135.7% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 9,899 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 5,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $43,000. 72.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Adaptimmune Therapeutics

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Plc engages in the development of novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor platform enables the engineering of T-cells to target and destroy cancer, including solid tumors. The company was founded by Bent K. Jakobsen, James Julian Noble, and Helena Katrina Tayton-Martin in 2008 and is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading: Intrinsic Value

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Adaptimmune Therapeutics (ADAP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Adaptimmune Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adaptimmune Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.