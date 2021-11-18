Huobi Token Trading Down 1.9% This Week (HT)

Huobi Token (CURRENCY:HT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 18th. Huobi Token has a total market capitalization of $1.57 billion and approximately $111.14 million worth of Huobi Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Huobi Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $9.88 or 0.00017038 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Huobi Token has traded 1.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000906 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001724 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.08 or 0.00046700 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $126.60 or 0.00218308 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.99 or 0.00087934 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00006450 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token Coin Profile

Huobi Token is a coin. Its genesis date was January 22nd, 2018. Huobi Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 159,308,566 coins. The official website for Huobi Token is www.hbg.com . Huobi Token’s official Twitter account is @HUOBI_Pro and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Huobi Token is /r/HuobiGlobal

According to CryptoCompare, “The Huobi token is an ERC-20 token that allows users to receive a discount for any fees on the Huobi exchange. The HT tokens will be issued by an airdrop in which 60% of the tokens will be credit to the users' accounts, 20% will be used to support the platform operations and the last 20% will be used as an incentive to Huobi's team, with a freezing period of 4 years. In the future, the team plans to announce more benefits for the HT token holders. “

Buying and Selling Huobi Token

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Huobi Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Huobi Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

