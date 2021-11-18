Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX) will announce earnings per share of $0.12 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Orthofix Medical’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.13 and the lowest is $0.11. Orthofix Medical posted earnings per share of $0.44 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 72.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Friday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Orthofix Medical will report full-year earnings of $0.71 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.72. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.59 to $1.01. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Orthofix Medical.

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The medical device company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.03). Orthofix Medical had a positive return on equity of 5.66% and a negative net margin of 3.27%. The business had revenue of $112.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Orthofix Medical from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Orthofix Medical by 47.6% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,213 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of Orthofix Medical by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 163,134 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $6,219,000 after buying an additional 1,614 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Orthofix Medical by 132.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,469 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 11,667 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Orthofix Medical by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 295,473 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $11,263,000 after purchasing an additional 74,300 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Orthofix Medical by 92.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 58,515 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,230,000 after purchasing an additional 28,052 shares during the period. 96.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OFIX stock traded up $0.14 on Thursday, hitting $30.07. 9,346 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,688. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.24. Orthofix Medical has a 12-month low of $29.85 and a 12-month high of $48.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $593.73 million, a PE ratio of -39.05 and a beta of 1.05.

About Orthofix Medical

Orthofix Medical, Inc engages in the provision of medical devices. It operates through the following business segments: Global Spine and Global Extremities. The Global Spine reporting segment offers three primary product categories: Bone Growth Therapies, Spinal Implants, and Biologics. The Bone Growth Therapies product category manufactures, distributes, and provides support services of bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion.

