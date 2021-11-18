Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $319.17 Million

Equities analysts expect Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) to announce sales of $319.17 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Masimo’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $318.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $320.48 million. Masimo posted sales of $295.05 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Masimo will report full-year sales of $1.23 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.33 billion to $1.35 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Masimo.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $307.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.79 million. Masimo had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 19.23%. Masimo’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share.

MASI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $298.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, September 27th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Masimo in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Masimo from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday.

Masimo stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $300.00. 9,518 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 266,669. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $280.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $259.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.57 billion, a PE ratio of 74.85 and a beta of 0.74. Masimo has a one year low of $205.10 and a one year high of $303.99.

In other news, CEO Joe E. Kiani sold 27,599 shares of Masimo stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.36, for a total value of $8,317,234.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Micah W. Young sold 3,700 shares of Masimo stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.00, for a total value of $1,102,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 92,376 shares of company stock valued at $27,270,441 over the last three months. Company insiders own 9.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Masimo by 535.3% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 108 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Masimo during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Masimo by 51.1% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 136 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new stake in Masimo during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Masimo during the third quarter valued at $46,000. 82.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Masimo Company Profile

Masimo Corp. is a medical technology company, which develops, manufactures and markets non invasive patient monitoring technologies, medical devices and sensors. Its products include continuous monitors, patient-worn monitors, hospital automation connectivity, capnography & gas, data download & analytics and sensors & accessories.

