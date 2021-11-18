Boltwood Capital Management Cuts Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Boltwood Capital Management trimmed its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 480 shares during the period. Boltwood Capital Management’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KO. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter valued at $244,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 305.2% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 151,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,962,000 after buying an additional 113,771 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its holdings in Coca-Cola by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 8,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in Coca-Cola by 314.5% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 863,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,524,000 after purchasing an additional 655,305 shares during the period. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. raised its holdings in Coca-Cola by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 373,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,707,000 after purchasing an additional 59,687 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.59% of the company’s stock.

KO opened at $55.91 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $241.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.66. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $48.11 and a 12 month high of $57.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $54.90 and a 200 day moving average of $55.32.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $10.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.72 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.22% and a net margin of 23.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.35%.

In other Coca-Cola news, COO Brian John Smith sold 37,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.64, for a total transaction of $2,095,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 18,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.82, for a total value of $1,034,464.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 65,206 shares of company stock valued at $3,686,645. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on KO shares. Truist raised their price target on Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $59.00 price target on Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.44.

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

