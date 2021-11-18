Summit Financial Group Inc. Has $2.92 Million Stock Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Summit Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 55,563 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,678 shares during the period. Coca-Cola comprises approximately 1.1% of Summit Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Summit Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $2,915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KO. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the second quarter worth $27,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the second quarter worth $27,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the second quarter worth $32,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Coca-Cola by 108.8% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola during the second quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on KO shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $59.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.44.

In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 18,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.82, for a total transaction of $1,034,464.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, COO Brian John Smith sold 37,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.64, for a total value of $2,095,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 65,206 shares of company stock valued at $3,686,645 over the last ninety days. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Coca-Cola stock opened at $55.91 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12-month low of $48.11 and a 12-month high of $57.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $241.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.66.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.22% and a net margin of 23.31%. The business had revenue of $10.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is 82.35%.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

