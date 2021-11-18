JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Holdings Raised by Harbor Investment Advisory LLC

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 1.2% of Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $8,609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $593,484,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2,515.8% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,333,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,244,152 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 165.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,522,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $392,415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573,771 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 48,763,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,584,673,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513,407 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 62.2% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,617,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $562,588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386,752 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JPM traded down $1.88 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $162.59. 182,982 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,044,255. The firm has a market cap of $480.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.16. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $113.56 and a twelve month high of $172.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $165.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.26.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $29.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.63 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.89% and a net margin of 39.41%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.92 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 25.30%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on JPM shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a $177.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $198.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.56.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

