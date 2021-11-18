NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Acquired by Cypress Capital Group

Cypress Capital Group increased its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 304.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,748 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,627 shares during the quarter. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $5,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NVDA. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter valued at $293,000. Hoylecohen LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 8,962 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,785,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Beaton Management Co. Inc. increased its stake in NVIDIA by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 1,565 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $836,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Evercore Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,840 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Finally, Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC now owns 1,040 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. 19.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.68, for a total value of $2,086,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.38, for a total transaction of $4,367,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,488,500. Corporate insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Summit Insights raised shares of NVIDIA from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $187.50 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $260.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $230.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $240.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $303.91.

NVDA traded up $26.25 on Thursday, reaching $318.86. 1,276,619 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,848,543. The company’s 50 day moving average is $238.37 and its 200-day moving average is $204.68. The company has a market cap of $794.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.94, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.46. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $115.67 and a twelve month high of $323.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 5.33 and a current ratio of 5.80.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.06. NVIDIA had a net margin of 32.33% and a return on equity of 40.88%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.05%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.70%.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

