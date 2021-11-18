Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Acquired by American National Bank

American National Bank grew its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 2.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 17,200 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. American National Bank’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. 45.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ORCL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, September 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Oracle from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Oracle from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Oracle from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Oracle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.32.

ORCL traded down $0.91 during trading on Thursday, reaching $94.42. 38,035 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,354,423. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $92.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The company has a market capitalization of $258.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.81. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $55.56 and a 1 year high of $98.95.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. Oracle had a return on equity of 217.87% and a net margin of 34.17%. The business had revenue of $9.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 8th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.18%.

In other Oracle news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead bought 1,286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $85.12 per share, for a total transaction of $109,464.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 175,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.58, for a total value of $15,851,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 467,376 shares of company stock worth $42,171,396 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

