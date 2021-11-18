Global X Millennials Consumer ETF (NASDAQ:MILN) Short Interest Down 55.1% in October

Global X Millennials Consumer ETF (NASDAQ:MILN) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, a decline of 55.1% from the October 14th total of 20,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 33,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of NASDAQ MILN traded up $0.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $45.09. The company had a trading volume of 665 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,025. Global X Millennials Consumer ETF has a 52 week low of $33.79 and a 52 week high of $45.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.32.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MILN. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Global X Millennials Consumer ETF by 166.3% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Global X Millennials Consumer ETF in the second quarter worth about $57,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Global X Millennials Consumer ETF by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the period. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Millennials Consumer ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Global X Millennials Consumer ETF by 309.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 3,618 shares during the period.

