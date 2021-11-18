Short Interest in Lakeshore Acquisition I Corp (NASDAQ:LAAA) Declines By 45.0%

Lakeshore Acquisition I Corp (NASDAQ:LAAA) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 14,800 shares, a decrease of 45.0% from the October 14th total of 26,900 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 22,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAAA. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lakeshore Acquisition I during the third quarter worth $123,000. CNH Partners LLC purchased a new position in Lakeshore Acquisition I in the third quarter valued at $366,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lakeshore Acquisition I in the third quarter valued at $590,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Lakeshore Acquisition I in the third quarter valued at $783,000. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new position in Lakeshore Acquisition I in the third quarter valued at $901,000.

Lakeshore Acquisition I stock remained flat at $$9.83 during mid-day trading on Thursday. Lakeshore Acquisition I has a 12 month low of $9.58 and a 12 month high of $9.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.81.

Lakeshore Acquisition I Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Lakeshore Acquisition I Corp. is based in Shanghai, China.

