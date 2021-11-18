Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ARAMARK Holdings Corporation offers food services, facilities management, uniform and career apparel to health care institutions, universities, school districts, stadiums and businesses. It operates primarily in three segments: Food and Support Services North America, Food and Support Services International and Uniform and Career Apparel segment. The company’s FSS North America and FSS International segment provides food, refreshment, specialized dietary and support services, including facility maintenance and housekeeping. Uniform segment provides rental, sale, cleaning, maintenance and delivery of personalized uniform and career apparel and other textile items. It operates primarily in North America, United Kingdom, Germany, Chile and Ireland. ARAMARK Holdings Corporation is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA. “

ARMK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Aramark from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays lowered Aramark from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Aramark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Aramark in a report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.17.

Shares of ARMK stock traded down $1.20 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $36.88. 175,545 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,818,469. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.92. Aramark has a 12-month low of $31.22 and a 12-month high of $43.12. The stock has a market cap of $9.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -105.37, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. Aramark had a negative net margin of 0.75% and a negative return on equity of 2.87%. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.35) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Aramark will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. raised its holdings in shares of Aramark by 50.0% in the second quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aramark by 175.2% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 27,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 17,777 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in shares of Aramark by 90.3% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 42,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,565,000 after acquiring an additional 19,937 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aramark in the 1st quarter worth $1,072,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Aramark by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 306,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,410,000 after acquiring an additional 35,888 shares in the last quarter.

Aramark Company Profile

Aramark engages in the provision of food, facilities, and uniform services. It operates through the following segments: Food and Support Services United States (FSS United States); Food and Support Services International (FSS International); and Uniform. The FSS United States segment offers food, hospitality and facility services for school districts, colleges and universities, healthcare facilities, businesses, sports, entertainment and recreational venues, conference and convention centers, national and state parks, and correctional institutions.

