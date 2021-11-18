BrightView (NYSE:BV) Announces Earnings Results

BrightView (NYSE:BV) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. BrightView had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 0.54%. The company had revenue of $673.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $654.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

BV stock remained flat at $$15.03 during trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 18,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,980. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.47 and a beta of 1.41. BrightView has a 12-month low of $13.25 and a 12-month high of $19.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of BrightView by 210.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 2,113 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in BrightView by 32.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,184 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in BrightView by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 410,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,059,000 after purchasing an additional 5,919 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in BrightView by 109.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 6,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of BrightView by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 69,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 12,963 shares in the last quarter. 96.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of BrightView from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BrightView from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded BrightView from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

BrightView Holdings, Inc is an investment company, which engages in the provision of commercial landscaping services. It operates through the following segments: Maintenance Services and Development Services business. The Maintenance Services segment provides mowing, gardening, mulching, and snow removal, water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance and specialty turf maintenance services.

