CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.410-$1.430 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.360. The company issued revenue guidance of $885 million-$897 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $829.93 million.CarGurus also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.280-$0.300 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CARG. Zacks Investment Research lowered CarGurus from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. TheStreet raised CarGurus from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Raymond James increased their target price on CarGurus from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Benchmark increased their target price on CarGurus from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of CarGurus from $31.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CarGurus has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $42.70.

CarGurus stock traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $38.08. 26,260 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,169,249. CarGurus has a 12-month low of $21.88 and a 12-month high of $39.76. The company has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.69, a PEG ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.81. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.72.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.19. CarGurus had a return on equity of 24.54% and a net margin of 13.72%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. Analysts forecast that CarGurus will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Andrea Lee Eldridge sold 923 shares of CarGurus stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.18, for a total transaction of $28,779.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Langley Steinert sold 41,979 shares of CarGurus stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.46, for a total value of $1,614,512.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 714,739 shares of company stock valued at $24,101,419. Insiders own 21.72% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CarGurus stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) by 275.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,790 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,526 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in CarGurus were worth $622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 78.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CarGurus

Cargurus, Inc engages in the provision of online auto shopping. The firm offers proprietary technology, search algorithms and data analytics to analyze new and used car listings. It operates through the following segments: United States and International. The United States segment derives revenues from marketplace subscriptions, advertising services and other revenues from customers within the United States.

