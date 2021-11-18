Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC Sells 1,324 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 160,355 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,324 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for 14.7% of Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $63,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 7.9% during the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 12,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,930,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at $232,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 36,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,404,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the period. Oak Harvest Investment Services raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 14.1% in the third quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 64,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,451,000 after purchasing an additional 7,989 shares during the period. Finally, Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 18.6% in the third quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VOO traded down $0.59 on Thursday, reaching $429.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 155,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,074,946. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $325.41 and a 12-month high of $432.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $413.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $402.26.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

