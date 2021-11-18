Boltwood Capital Management Boosts Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Boltwood Capital Management raised its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 31,005 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the period. Boltwood Capital Management’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,652,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of INTC. Atlas Brown Inc. raised its position in shares of Intel by 4.6% in the second quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 45,337 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,545,000 after acquiring an additional 2,007 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in shares of Intel by 2,908.2% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 23,945 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,533,000 after acquiring an additional 23,149 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its position in shares of Intel by 1.7% in the second quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 514,160 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $28,864,000 after acquiring an additional 8,370 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Intel by 1.7% in the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 157,399 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $8,836,000 after acquiring an additional 2,660 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the second quarter worth about $1,642,000. 62.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $50.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.75, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.33. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $44.70 and a fifty-two week high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $19.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.22 billion. Intel had a net margin of 26.89% and a return on equity of 28.74%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 26.99%.

In other Intel news, Director Frank D. Yeary purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $49.66 per share, with a total value of $496,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Dion J. Weisler purchased 10,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $48.11 per share, with a total value of $497,986.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on INTC shares. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Truist reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Intel from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.52.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

