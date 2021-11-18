Analysts Expect Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.08 Billion

Brokerages expect Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) to announce $1.08 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Hologic’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.00 billion to $1.13 billion. Hologic reported sales of $1.61 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 32.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Hologic will report full-year sales of $3.89 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.85 billion to $3.93 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $3.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.84 billion to $4.11 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Hologic.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Hologic had a net margin of 33.22% and a return on equity of 57.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.07 EPS.

A number of brokerages have commented on HOLX. Raymond James boosted their target price on Hologic from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Hologic in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Hologic from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Hologic in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hologic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.83.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in Hologic during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 117.7% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 418 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Hologic in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of Hologic by 38.1% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 602 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Hologic during the third quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HOLX traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $73.28. The company had a trading volume of 31,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,453,974. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.39. Hologic has a twelve month low of $60.10 and a twelve month high of $85.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $73.31 and its 200-day moving average is $70.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.58 billion, a PE ratio of 10.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.12.

Hologic Company Profile

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

