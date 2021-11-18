Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB) Receives C$15.86 Average PT from Brokerages

Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$15.81.

SPB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cormark set a C$15.71 price target on Superior Plus in a report on Monday, July 26th. CIBC increased their target price on Superior Plus from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Canaccord Genuity raised Superior Plus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from C$17.00 to C$16.50 in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James set a C$16.25 price objective on shares of Superior Plus and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a C$16.00 target price on shares of Superior Plus in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

SPB traded down C$0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$13.95. 686,196 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 505,203. Superior Plus has a 1 year low of C$11.30 and a 1 year high of C$16.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$14.25 and a 200 day moving average price of C$14.93. The firm has a market cap of C$2.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.79.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. Superior Plus’s payout ratio is currently 53.77%.

About Superior Plus

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the energy distribution and specialty chemicals businesses in Canada, the United States, and Chile. It operates through three segments: Canadian Propane Distribution, United States (U.S.) Propane Distribution, and Specialty Chemicals. The Canadian Propane Distribution segment engages in the propane and natural gas liquid marketing wholesale business in Canada and California.

