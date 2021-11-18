CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:EVD) Receives €62.33 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:EVD) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €62.33 ($73.33).

EVD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €62.50 ($73.53) price objective on CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Berenberg Bank set a €66.50 ($78.24) price objective on shares of CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Baader Bank set a €52.00 ($61.18) target price on shares of CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €73.00 ($85.88) target price on shares of CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Nord/LB set a €56.00 ($65.88) price objective on CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st.

Shares of CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA stock traded down €1.48 ($1.74) during trading on Thursday, reaching €63.72 ($74.96). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 136,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,299. CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA has a 1-year low of €47.34 ($55.69) and a 1-year high of €72.68 ($85.51). The company has a market cap of $6.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -411.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €64.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €58.90.

CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA operates in the leisure events market Germany, Italy, Switzerland, Austria, Finland, Netherlands, Spain, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Ticketing and Live Entertainment. The Ticketing segment produces, sells, brokers, distributes, and markets tickets for concerts, theatre, art, sports, and other events.

