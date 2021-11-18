Wings One Day Trading Volume Reaches $723.00 (WINGS)

Wings (CURRENCY:WINGS) traded down 14.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 18th. In the last week, Wings has traded down 10.4% against the US dollar. Wings has a market capitalization of $2.98 million and approximately $723.00 worth of Wings was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wings coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0298 or 0.00000051 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000902 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001719 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.20 or 0.00046751 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00002631 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $127.11 or 0.00218465 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $51.07 or 0.00087782 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00006258 BTC.

Wings Coin Profile

WINGS is a coin. It was first traded on April 25th, 2017. Wings’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 99,999,994 coins. The Reddit community for Wings is /r/WingsDAO . The official website for Wings is wings.ai . Wings’ official Twitter account is @wingsplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wings is a platform where users can create and invest in Decentralized Autonomous Organizations (DAOs). These DAOs can be created without any specific coding knowledge or technical skills, and are approved through a prediction market feature. the Wings Platform is run by a DAO itself, the Wings DAO. Wings DAO tokens, WINGS, represent a share within that DAO and allows users to vote on the developments of the platform, and to recieve dividends from the fees generated within the platform. “

Wings Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wings directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wings should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wings using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

