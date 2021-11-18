Jetcoin Market Capitalization Achieves $573,659.79 (JET)

Jetcoin (CURRENCY:JET) traded down 5.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 18th. Over the last week, Jetcoin has traded down 13.4% against the U.S. dollar. Jetcoin has a market capitalization of $573,659.79 and $97,891.00 worth of Jetcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Jetcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0449 or 0.00000077 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000902 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001719 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.20 or 0.00046751 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00002631 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $127.11 or 0.00218465 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $51.07 or 0.00087782 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00006258 BTC.

Jetcoin Profile

Jetcoin (CRYPTO:JET) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 12th, 2017. Jetcoin’s total supply is 80,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,768,025 coins. The Reddit community for Jetcoin is /r/Jetcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Jetcoin’s official Twitter account is @jetcoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . Jetcoin’s official website is jetcoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Jetcoin is an ERC20 token. Its main focus is the world of sports and entertainment. “

Buying and Selling Jetcoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jetcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jetcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Jetcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

