Newscrypto Hits Market Capitalization of $111.21 Million (NWC)

Newscrypto (CURRENCY:NWC) traded down 6.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 18th. One Newscrypto coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.74 or 0.00001271 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Newscrypto has traded down 18.2% against the US dollar. Newscrypto has a market cap of $111.21 million and $8.89 million worth of Newscrypto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Newscrypto alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001720 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001820 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39.99 or 0.00068741 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40.52 or 0.00069649 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.71 or 0.00090594 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58,138.66 or 0.99926508 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,052.53 or 0.06965338 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Newscrypto Profile

Newscrypto’s genesis date was October 9th, 2018. Newscrypto’s total supply is 270,050,481 coins and its circulating supply is 150,400,834 coins. Newscrypto’s official Twitter account is @NwcPublic . Newscrypto’s official website is newscrypto.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The heart of the newscrypto platform is the NWC token, a Stellar Lumen compliant token that underpins all transactions for the newscrypto network. It is used to bind continuously updated and verified technical, environmental and fundamental data from the blockchain to its corresponding product as information for Newscrypto users. To simplify, it carries out transfers of value within the ecosystem. As such, the token has both utility and value-transfer functions within the network of applications build on top of the platform. “

Buying and Selling Newscrypto

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newscrypto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Newscrypto should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Newscrypto using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Newscrypto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Newscrypto and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.