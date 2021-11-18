AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by IVC Wealth Advisors LLC

IVC Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 8.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,030 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,092 shares during the quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $325,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in AT&T by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,293 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in AT&T by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,392 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Bank increased its position in AT&T by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Berkshire Bank now owns 23,455 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC increased its position in AT&T by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC now owns 11,596 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arvest Bank Trust Division increased its position in AT&T by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division now owns 32,828 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $945,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. 51.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other AT&T news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.04 per share, with a total value of $2,504,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

T has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price target on AT&T from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on AT&T from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. KeyCorp upgraded AT&T from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on AT&T from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.13.

AT&T stock opened at $24.66 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $176.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 205.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.14 and a 200-day moving average of $27.93. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.54 and a 52 week high of $33.88.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $39.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.37 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 0.67%. The business’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.43%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,733.48%.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

