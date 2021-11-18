AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.200-$3.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.240. The company issued revenue guidance of -.AECOM also updated its FY 2024 guidance to $4.750-$ EPS.

Shares of NYSE:ACM traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $72.71. 16,517 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 944,496. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. AECOM has a twelve month low of $46.61 and a twelve month high of $74.88. The stock has a market cap of $10.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.95, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $66.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.88.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The construction company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 billion. AECOM had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 1.30%. AECOM’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that AECOM will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

AECOM declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to repurchase up to 10.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

ACM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on AECOM from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on AECOM from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AECOM from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on AECOM from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on AECOM from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AECOM presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $79.71.

In other AECOM news, Director Daniel R. Tishman sold 29,792 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $2,055,648.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in AECOM stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in AECOM (NYSE:ACM) by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 602,897 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,352 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.42% of AECOM worth $38,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.35% of the company’s stock.

AECOM Company Profile

AECOM engages in the design, build, finance, and operation of infrastructure assets for governments, businesses and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The Americas segment engages in planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, and construction management services to commercial and government clients in the United States, Canada, and Latin America in major end markets such as transportation, water, government, facilities, environmental, and energy.

