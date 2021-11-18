Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.000-$6.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $7.770. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $72.18.

VOYA stock traded down $2.50 during trading on Thursday, hitting $66.86. 64,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,256,656. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Voya Financial has a 52 week low of $54.46 and a 52 week high of $70.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $65.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.48.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The asset manager reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $1.00. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Voya Financial will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from Voya Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 26th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Voya Financial’s payout ratio is presently 4.25%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Voya Financial stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,063,891 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 187,441 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.94% of Voya Financial worth $65,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Voya Financial, Inc is a retirement, investment, and insurance company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retirement, Investment Management, and Employee Benefits. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred, employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services.

