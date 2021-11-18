PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.120-$1.120 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.270. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.85 billion-$6.95 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.24 billion.PayPal also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $4.600-$4.600 EPS.

PYPL has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of PayPal from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on PayPal from $340.00 to $265.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on PayPal from $315.00 to $280.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Mizuho dropped their target price on PayPal from $310.00 to $275.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on PayPal from $315.00 to $280.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $283.13.

PYPL traded down $5.88 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $200.39. 822,662 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,694,641. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $251.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $267.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.29. PayPal has a fifty-two week low of $189.54 and a fifty-two week high of $310.16. The company has a market cap of $235.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.11, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.11.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.24 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 20.09% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that PayPal will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 1,800 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $387,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John J. Donahoe bought 9,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $204.42 per share, for a total transaction of $1,999,227.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 34,114 shares of company stock worth $8,227,273. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in PayPal stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,068,283 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 613,441 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.03% of PayPal worth $3,517,662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 78.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

