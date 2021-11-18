Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) Announces Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The shipping company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15, Yahoo Finance reports. Diana Shipping had a negative return on equity of 2.40% and a negative net margin of 11.01%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS.

NYSE:DSX traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $4.03. The company had a trading volume of 49,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 986,941. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.80. Diana Shipping has a one year low of $1.51 and a one year high of $6.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $368.91 million, a PE ratio of -14.71 and a beta of 1.09.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.28%. Diana Shipping’s payout ratio is -142.85%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Diana Shipping by 118.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,588,794 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $9,088,000 after acquiring an additional 860,453 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Diana Shipping by 3.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 155,055 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $887,000 after acquiring an additional 5,418 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Diana Shipping during the second quarter worth $55,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diana Shipping during the third quarter worth $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DSX shares. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Diana Shipping in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.50 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Diana Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BTIG Research lowered Diana Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Diana Shipping currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.50.

Diana Shipping Company Profile

Diana Shipping, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of shipping transportation services through the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels. Its vessels are being employed primarily on medium to long-term time charters and transport a range of dry bulk cargoes, including such commodities as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials along worldwide shipping routes.

