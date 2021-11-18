Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.830-$0.870 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.850. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.12 billion-$1.13 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.11 billion.

TWNK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Hostess Brands from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Hostess Brands in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They issued an outperform rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating on shares of Hostess Brands in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hostess Brands from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hostess Brands currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $18.83.

Shares of TWNK stock traded down $0.27 on Thursday, hitting $18.25. 68,444 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,459,667. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 24.05 and a beta of 0.69. Hostess Brands has a 1-year low of $13.25 and a 1-year high of $19.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.78 and its 200 day moving average is $16.60.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. Hostess Brands had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 9.66%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hostess Brands will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Hostess Brands by 74.4% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Hostess Brands by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 74,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Hostess Brands by 84.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 306,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,956,000 after buying an additional 139,870 shares during the last quarter.

Hostess Brands Company Profile

Hostess Brands, Inc engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing, selling and distributing baked goods. It operates through Snacking segment, which consists of sweet baked goods, cookies, bread and buns, and frozen retail products that are sold under the Hostess ?, Dolly Madison ?, Cloverhill ?, Big Texas ?, and Voortman ? brands.

