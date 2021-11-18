Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH) Sets New 12-Month High at $32.80

Shares of Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. (NYSE:BVH) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $32.80 and last traded at $32.79, with a volume of 2192 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $31.77.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist boosted their price objective on Bluegreen Vacations from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bluegreen Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. TheStreet upgraded Bluegreen Vacations from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Bluegreen Vacations from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on Bluegreen Vacations from $42.50 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.60.

Get Bluegreen Vacations alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $687.93 million, a P/E ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 1.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.29 and a 200-day moving average of $21.80.

Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.40. Bluegreen Vacations had a return on equity of 19.53% and a net margin of 7.72%. The business had revenue of $214.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.53) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Alan B. Levan bought 6,589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.90 per share, for a total transaction of $197,011.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alan B. Levan bought 12,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.87 per share, with a total value of $382,510.17. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 46,547 shares of company stock valued at $1,427,656 over the last 90 days. 33.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Bluegreen Vacations by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 859,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,477,000 after buying an additional 114,442 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Bluegreen Vacations by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 685,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,348,000 after buying an additional 43,533 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in Bluegreen Vacations in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Omnia Family Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Bluegreen Vacations by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC now owns 13,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Bluegreen Vacations by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.19% of the company’s stock.

About Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH)

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the real estate, real estate joint ventures, and middle market operating businesses. It operates through the following segments: Bluegreen, BBX Capital Real Estate, Renin, and BBX Sweet Holdings. The Bluegreen segment markets, sells, and manages real estate-based vacation ownership interests in resorts located in popular, high-volume, and drive-to vacation destinations.

Further Reading: Straddles

Receive News & Ratings for Bluegreen Vacations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bluegreen Vacations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.