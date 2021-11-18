Ambrx Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:AMAM) Short Interest Up 58.1% in October

Ambrx Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:AMAM) saw a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a growth of 58.1% from the October 14th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ambrx Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Ambrx Biopharma during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Ambrx Biopharma during the second quarter worth about $263,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Ambrx Biopharma during the second quarter worth about $640,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Ambrx Biopharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $784,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Ambrx Biopharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,176,000.

NYSE:AMAM traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $11.58. 206 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,550. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.13. Ambrx Biopharma has a 12-month low of $11.03 and a 12-month high of $22.87.

About Ambrx Biopharma

Ambrx Biopharma Inc, a clinical-stage biologics company, focuses on discovering and developing engineered precision biologics (EPBs) using its proprietary expanded genetic code technology platform. Its lead product candidate is ARX788, an anti-HER2 ADC, which is investigated in various clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer, gastric/gastroesophageal junction (GEJ) cancer, and other solid tumors, including ongoing Phase 2/3 clinical trials for the treatment of HER2-positive metastatic breast cancer and gastric cancer.

