China Gold International Resources Corp. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JINFF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

China Gold International Resources Corp. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JINFF) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 271,300 shares, a growth of 56.3% from the October 14th total of 173,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 169.6 days.

OTCMKTS:JINFF traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2.81. 17,476 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,783. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.91. China Gold International Resources has a 52 week low of $1.30 and a 52 week high of $3.65.

China Gold International Resources Company Profile

China Gold International Resources Corp. Ltd. engages in acquisition, development and exploration of gold and base metal mineral properties. Its project portfolio includes CSH Gold Mine and Jiama Copper Gold Polymetallic Mine. The company was founded on May 31, 2000 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

