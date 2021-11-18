China Gold International Resources Corp. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JINFF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

China Gold International Resources Corp. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JINFF) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 271,300 shares, a growth of 56.3% from the October 14th total of 173,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 169.6 days.
OTCMKTS:JINFF traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2.81. 17,476 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,783. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.91. China Gold International Resources has a 52 week low of $1.30 and a 52 week high of $3.65.
China Gold International Resources Company Profile
