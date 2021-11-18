Short Interest in First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunity Fund (NYSE:FEO) Decreases By 46.4%

First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunity Fund (NYSE:FEO) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, a decrease of 46.4% from the October 14th total of 13,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunity Fund by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 2,909 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunity Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $208,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunity Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $471,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunity Fund by 41.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 44,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 13,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunity Fund by 43.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 54,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after buying an additional 16,653 shares during the last quarter.

FEO traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $14.50. 776 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,821. First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunity Fund has a 12-month low of $12.95 and a 12-month high of $15.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.58.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 22nd. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.66%.

First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunity Fund Company Profile

First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Management Inc The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets of global emerging countries. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

