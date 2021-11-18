Sarcophagus Achieves Market Cap of $12.79 Million (SARCO)

Sarcophagus (CURRENCY:SARCO) traded 24.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 18th. One Sarcophagus coin can now be bought for about $1.08 or 0.00001856 BTC on popular exchanges. Sarcophagus has a total market capitalization of $12.79 million and $124,934.00 worth of Sarcophagus was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Sarcophagus has traded down 11.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001720 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001820 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.99 or 0.00068741 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.52 or 0.00069649 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $52.71 or 0.00090594 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58,138.66 or 0.99926508 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,052.53 or 0.06965338 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Sarcophagus

Sarcophagus’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,845,970 coins. Sarcophagus’ official Twitter account is @sarcophagusio

Sarcophagus Coin Trading

