Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.03 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) will report $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Independent Bank’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.97 and the highest is $1.08. Independent Bank posted earnings of $1.05 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 1.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Independent Bank will report full-year earnings of $4.65 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $4.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.51 to $4.87. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Independent Bank.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $116.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.97 million. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 31.40%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on INDB. Zacks Investment Research cut Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler cut Independent Bank from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, October 25th.

Independent Bank stock traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $85.58. 10,422 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 488,933. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.78. Independent Bank has a fifty-two week low of $66.84 and a fifty-two week high of $99.85. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.20%.

In related news, General Counsel Edward H. Seksay sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.17, for a total value of $737,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Independent Bank during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 70.7% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 623 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Independent Bank in the first quarter worth approximately $81,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in Independent Bank in the second quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Independent Bank in the second quarter worth approximately $209,000. 85.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Independent Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company. The company provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services and is engaged in sale of retail investments and insurance products in Massachusetts. It offers deposit products, including demand deposits, interest checking, money market accounts, savings accounts and time certificates of deposit.

