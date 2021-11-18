Analysts Expect Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.58 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR) will post $1.58 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Frontier Communications Parent’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.60 billion and the lowest is $1.56 billion. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Frontier Communications Parent will report full-year sales of $6.45 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.42 billion to $6.47 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $5.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.84 billion to $5.95 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Frontier Communications Parent.

Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FYBR. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Frontier Communications Parent from $40.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Moffett Nathanson boosted their target price on shares of Frontier Communications Parent from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Frontier Communications Parent from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.40.

In related news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc purchased 424,119 shares of Frontier Communications Parent stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.95 per share, with a total value of $11,430,007.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Frontier Communications Parent during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 0.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 274,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,648,000 after buying an additional 1,267 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in Frontier Communications Parent by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 19,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,459 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FYBR traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $33.90. 71,951 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,073,866. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.21. Frontier Communications Parent has a 52-week low of $23.24 and a 52-week high of $34.35.

Frontier Communications Parent

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various services to residential and business customers over its fiber-optic and copper networks in 25 states in the United States. It offers video, high-speed Internet, advanced voice, and Frontier Secure digital protection solutions.

