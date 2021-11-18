Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Boltwood Capital Management’s 9th Largest Position

Boltwood Capital Management decreased its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,054 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 2.0% of Boltwood Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Boltwood Capital Management’s holdings in Apple were worth $4,960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullinan Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Apple by 8.1% in the third quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 565,445 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $80,010,000 after buying an additional 42,455 shares in the last quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Apple by 2.1% in the third quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 262,280 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $37,113,000 after buying an additional 5,452 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 10.3% in the third quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 8,994 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after buying an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 11.3% in the third quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,022 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after buying an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Apple by 2.6% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 87,168 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $12,334,000 after buying an additional 2,237 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 89,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total value of $12,416,538.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 2,386,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.58, for a total value of $354,577,255.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,859,787 shares of company stock worth $422,399,538 over the last 90 days. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Apple in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. UBS Group set a $175.00 price objective on Apple in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Evercore ISI raised Apple to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Fundamental Research increased their price objective on Apple from $163.99 to $164.79 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Apple from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.56.

AAPL stock opened at $153.49 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $112.59 and a 52-week high of $157.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $147.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.59. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.21.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.24. Apple had a return on equity of 144.13% and a net margin of 25.88%. The company had revenue of $83.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 5.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.66%.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

