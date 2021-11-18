Cypress Capital Group Decreases Stock Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Cypress Capital Group trimmed its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,439 shares of the company’s stock after selling 803 shares during the quarter. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $3,864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter worth $31,000. PARK CIRCLE Co raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 100.0% in the second quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. 71.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MRK. Zacks Investment Research raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Barclays boosted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Mizuho started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.79 price objective for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.08.

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $82.53. 116,543 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,396,403. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.87. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.89 and a 52-week high of $91.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $208.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.19, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.46.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.20. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 48.21%. The company had revenue of $13.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Rita A. Karachun sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.45, for a total value of $2,211,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Kenneth C. Frazier sold 663,881 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.26, for a total transaction of $54,610,851.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 936,784 shares of company stock worth $78,682,559 over the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

